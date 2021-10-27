Truist Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.