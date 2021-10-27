Truist Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Roblox stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,767 shares of company stock worth $50,472,052 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 173.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $4,513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Roblox by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 381,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 91,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $14,778,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

