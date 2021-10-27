Truist Securiti Comments on Equifax Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

EFX opened at $270.97 on Monday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

