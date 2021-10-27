Truist Securiti Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.