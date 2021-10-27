Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,640,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $6,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

