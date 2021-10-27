Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.71.

Atlassian stock opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

