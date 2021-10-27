Truist Securiti Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

