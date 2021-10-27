Truist Securiti Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $55,889,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,481 shares of company stock worth $1,354,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

