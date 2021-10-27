Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRUP opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $3,102,744. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trupanion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Trupanion worth $60,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

