Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 5,270 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 6.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 629,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,919,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.