Trust Co of Kansas Has $666,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,287,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 561,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

