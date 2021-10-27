Trust Co of Kansas Has $666,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,287,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 561,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
PEP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Further Reading: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.