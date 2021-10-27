Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 12,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

