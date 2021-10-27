Trust Co of Kansas Purchases Shares of 645 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.32. 763,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The stock has a market cap of $889.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

