Trust Co of Kansas Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

CRM traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.25. The company had a trading volume of 145,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,389. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $212,381,220. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

