Trust Co of Kansas Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

