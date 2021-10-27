Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,337. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

