TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.38 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 813,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

