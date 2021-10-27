Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,032 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.15% of AAON worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

