Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 2,956 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LII stock opened at $302.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

