Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 59,815 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.