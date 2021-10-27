Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.32% of Radware worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

