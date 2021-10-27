Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,764,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

VMC stock opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

