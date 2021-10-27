Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 72.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 268,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Quilter Plc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,067,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,017 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,245,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,973,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $216,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,104 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.