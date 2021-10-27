Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

