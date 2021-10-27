Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 324.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

