Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.72 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

ES stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

