Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

