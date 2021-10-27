Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

