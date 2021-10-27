Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 4,662 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $805.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $693.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

