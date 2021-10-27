Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.31.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

