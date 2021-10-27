Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

