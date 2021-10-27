TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TUIFY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 83.72% and a negative return on equity of 487.53%. The company had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

