Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 635,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.