TuSimple (TSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. TuSimple has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TuSimple stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TuSimple stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

