Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.230 EPS.

TWLO stock traded down $8.26 on Wednesday, hitting $345.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.79.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

