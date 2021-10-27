Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.