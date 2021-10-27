Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $57.31. Approximately 467,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,502,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Twitter by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.77.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

