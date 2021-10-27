U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.07. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

