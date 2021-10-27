U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $806.60 million, a P/E ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 3.25.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

