UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 18 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

