UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,909. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

