UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

UDR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

