UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UMBF traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.