UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UMBF traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
