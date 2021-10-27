Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

