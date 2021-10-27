Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. 704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

