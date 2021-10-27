uniQure Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M grew its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.