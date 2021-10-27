United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

