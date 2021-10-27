United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.17.

NYSE:UPS opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

