United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.55. 716,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average of $331.28. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $370.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

