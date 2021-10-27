United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

